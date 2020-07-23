As with any COVID-19 positive case in the community, coordination with public health has occurred and appropriate notification of close contacts will be performed

A York County employee tests positive for COVID-19 according to a statement from York County.

The county is in the process of notifying anyone who may have been in close contact with the employee and necessary safeguards have been implmented.

The department the employee works in has not been released.

You can see the full statement below.

"In the best interest of our employees and the community we serve, we wish to acknowledge that one of our employee’s recently tested positive for COVID-19. Appropriate case investigation is in process and necessary safeguards have been implemented.

As one of the largest employers in York County, we fully expect to have ongoing positive cases in our workforce. This can be expected of any large employer. With confirmation that there is community transmission of COVID-19, we cannot always pinpoint where, how or by whom individuals are becoming infected. This is why wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large groups is highly recommended.

While we cannot speak to the policies and procedures of other organizations, the County of York will continue to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other laws that restrict our disclosure of health information of our employees. As with any COVID-19 positive case in the community, coordination with public health has occurred and appropriate notification of close contacts (those who have had contact of less than six feet, without a mask, for longer than 15 minutes with someone who has tested positive) will be performed.