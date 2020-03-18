York County Commissioners encourage citizens to stay calm after 2 residents test positive for coronavirus

The commissioners said the cases are linked, and both residents are recovering at home and are not hospitalized

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Office of the Commissioners for York County released a statement Wednesday after the news that two positive test cases for coronavirus were detected in the county.

The statement, released Wednesday by spokesperson Mark Walters, reads:

"The County of York would like to notify our community that as of now two county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The two cases are linked. They are recovering at home and are not hospitalized. Our thoughts are with the individuals and their families during this time.

"We anticipated this happening. We encourage the public to not be alarmed by this development as we work with public health officials and community partners to control the spread. These are the first confirmed cases in York County, but they will not be our last. It is a clear reminder of how important efforts to limit further spread in our community are. Our local health officials have ramped up capacity for those individuals that are appropriate to be tested. Individuals must speak to their medical provider regarding whether they are appropriate for testing.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Health is conducting contact investigations and will take appropriate measures to minimize risk to our community as necessary. Additional information regarding these cases cannot be released pursuant to law.

"York County has taken additional steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, with revised guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control. This includes restrictions related to public-facing operations.

"These steps were taken to lessen further impact on our community as we manage the evolving situation. These actions have allowed us to better serve and protect the public.

"To support the community’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the commissioners have activated the county’s multiagency coordination group, (MAC), which will operate at the county’s Emergency Operations Center. This will allow for enhanced, timely collaboration with our federal, state, local and county agencies to support this response.

"As we are aware of the public’s concern about potential exposure, it is critical to remind people that COVID-19 can only be spread through close contact. For this reason, we continue to advise residents to wash hands, cover their cough, maintain safe distances from others, do not go to work or into the community if they are ill and to avoid unnecessary travel.

"Residents should contact their primary care provider if they are showing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, as these could be signs of COVID-19 infection. They also should share with their healthcare provider if they have recently traveled outside of the region or been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"If you have questions related to the coronavirus and do not have a primary care doctor, WellSpan has set up a Coronavirus Information Hotline at 855-851-3641. If you are concerned you or your loved one may have contracted coronavirus, you can call this phone line with questions from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. This line is meant to provide general information about coronavirus related to prevention, risk, screening and instructions on when to seek care.

"The CDC and state Department of Health continue to provide updated information on the pandemic. Visit their websites at CDC.gov/coronavirus health.pa.gov and .