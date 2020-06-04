York County boy sells art to help kids during COVID-19

A 7-year-old boy is selling art and giving the money to a local children's hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A young boy in York County is trying to make other kids smile in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kid Art for a cause

Jacoby's friends and family call him Bear.

He's 7 and he loves to create art.

Now, he's selling his art to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because it's something nice to do."

The York County boy originally started "Kid art for a cause" to start a college fund.

He creates art projects and then sells them online.

When he heard that kids at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital weren't allowed visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to do something to make them smile.

He's now donating all of the money from his art sales to the child life program at the hospital.

"It can help a lot of people who are staying in hospitals and who are working in hospitals."

Since Jacoby isn't at school right now, he has some extra time to create even more art.

"I made a heart out of clay. I made a caterpillar. I made 4 hands with different colors."

His mom says it's a great feeling to see her son helping others.

"It was actually his idea to donate. I thought that was really sweet. Kind of the best thing you can hear as a parent, so his dad and I are really proud of him."

Jacoby has raised about 200 dollars so far and though he wants to raise a thousand dollars to donate to Penn State Children's Hospital.