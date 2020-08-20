York City school board approves plan to start online instruction

The plan, announced last week by the superintendent, was approved by the school board on August 19.

York City school board of directors approved a plan to enroll all K-12 students in virtual learning for the first marking period.

Students days will consist of live virtual instruction by teachers and independent work times.

For students who cannot do "live" lessons during the day, another online option is K-12 Bearcat Cyber. Under this option, students can complete assignments at any time during the day and staff will provide support sessions twice a week.

Students with disabilites and ESL students may have the option to have in building instruction 4 days a week.