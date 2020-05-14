York-area company building technology to deploy with the National Guard to combat COVID-19

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., a Dallastown, York County-based security technology company, announced Thursday it's deployed Mobile Laboratory Product.

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., a Dallastown, York County-based security technology company, announced Thursday that its Mobile Laboratory Product has been deployed as part of the National Guard’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

The product provides a common, mobile laboratory capability to Department of Defense field analytic units across multiple domain spaces, Kratos said.

These mobile units have been adapted to conduct clinical specimen testing in support of COVID-19 response efforts and are being deployed to the epicenters of the pandemic within the United States to provide additional laboratory capacity and capabilities to support increased testing activities, the company said.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR Division, said, "Kratos C5ISR is a key collaborator on the team of suppliers that provides the ALS mobile laboratory system to the Warfighter," said Tom Mills, president of Kratos C5ISR Division. "This critical platform was specifically designed and put in place to increase our nation’s readiness against a number of chemical and biological threats. We are proud to deliver a product in support of the fight against COVID-19.”

“Kratos prides itself on our affordable, leading-edge technologies that enhance the resiliency of our nation’s security," said Kratos President & CEO Eric DeMarco. "As America confronts this new type of enemy, we are proud to have our product on the front lines of the pandemic to bolster essential testing capabilities and assist our health care heroes.”

In August 2015, Kratos said, the company was awarded an initial contract to design and manufacture four prototype, next generation ALS shelter systems. These units featured several design enhancements over existing systems, addressed obsolescence issues and optimized the Warfighter’s ability to analyze data.

Since initial prototype production, Kratos C5ISR has been awarded three additional orders for a total of 67 ALS units.