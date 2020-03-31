York-Adams Tax Bureau extends local income tax filing deadline to July 15

The announcement is in line with similar extensions offered by the IRS and the State Department of Revenue

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York-Adams Tax Bureau announced this week that it will extend its deadline for filing local income taxes to July 15 after the IRS and the Pennsylvania Dept. of Revenue made similar announcements earlier this month.

Taxpayers will now have an additional 90 days from the original deadline of April 15 to file, the YATB said. Penalties and interest on 2019 earned income tax payments through the new deadline of July 15 will also be waived, according to the YATV.

This extension applies to both 2019 Individual tax returns and payments, and estimated payments for the first quarter of 2020, the YATB said.

At the present time there are no extensions for Employer 1st Quarter 2020 Earned Income Tax Returns or payment of the 1st Quarter 2020 tax withheld from employees, the YATB said.

Those with questions about regional or mercantile and business privilege taxes are asked to click here.

Tax returns and payments will be accepted by mail. Earned Income and Local Services Taxes may be filed online at www.palite.org.