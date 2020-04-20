Would my life insurance policy cover COVID-19 related death?

As more Pennsylvanians continue to die from COVID-19, a lawyer is reminding people to take another look at their life insurance policies.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In most cases, people who have term or whole life insurance already will be covered, which means insurance companies will pay out for deaths related to COVID-19.

However, a local lawyer explains there are some exceptions.

"They're going to at least scrutinize them a lot more," said Scott Cooper, attorney for Schmidt Kramer.

Cooper says life insurance companies are getting a lot of life insurance claims right now.

He reminds people with existing policies, to take another look at their paperwork.

According to nerdwallet, Accidental death and dismemberment insurance - which is often called a-d-and-d likely won't cover COVID-19.

That policy usually covers accidental deaths, not illness or disease.

Policyholders who didn't pay their premiums may be out of luck.

That may be a gray area in the time of COVID-19.

However, if you missed a payment before this pandemic, you might not be covered it just depends on the company.

If an application was incomplete or not truthful, beneficiaries may not get the money.

"If you took out the policy within the last 2 years and passed away, the company will look to see if there was something improper or false about the application," said Cooper.

The attorney has a piece of advice for people who are contemplating buying life insurance.

"Get it now because a year or two from now, premiums may be a lot higher."

Just remember, people who buy life insurance today may not be covered if they were to die from COVID-19 complications.