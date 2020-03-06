Wolf renews 90-day COVID-19 disaster declaration; stay-at-home order to expire Thursday

The disaster declaration provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during reopening

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday renewed the 90-day disaster declaration he originally signed on March 6 following the announcement of the first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

The declaration was set to expire on June 4.

“Pennsylvanians have done a tremendous job flattening the curve and case numbers continue to decrease,” Wolf said in a press release. “Renewing the disaster declaration helps state agencies with resources and supports as we continue mitigation and recovery.”

The Department of Health’s Department Operations Center at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is still active as is the CRCC there.

Also today, Wolf announced that he would allow the amended stay-at-home order to expire at 11:59 p.m., June 4.

The-stay at-home requirements were only in effect for counties in the red phase.