Wolf, Levine issue orders moving 10 counties into yellow phase, 16 into green phase Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed amended yellow phase orders Thursday to move 10 counties into the yellow phase at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The counties include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery and Philadelphia.

In addition, the governor and the secretary signed amended green phase orders to include 16 counties moving to the green phase at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Those counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

With these orders, there are no counties in the red phase, the Wolf administration asid. In total, on June 5, there will be 34 counties in the green phase and 33 in the yellow phase.

Wolf’s Process to Reopen Pennsylvania includes details of each phase of reopening.

Yellow Phase

As regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, hair and nail salons, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place.

The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.

Work and Congregate Setting Restrictions

Telework Must Continue Where Feasible

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools may provide in-person instruction only in accordance with Department of Education guidance

Social Restrictions

Stay-at-Home Order Lifted for Aggressive Mitigation

Large Gatherings of More than 25 Prohibited

In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities and Personal Care Services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed

Restaurants and Bars May Open Outdoor Dining, in Addition to Carry-Out and Delivery (effective 6/5/2020)

Green Phase

After a county transitions to the yellow phase, we will closely monitor for increased risk, such as significant outbreaks. If overall risk remains mitigated for 14 days, we will transition the county to the green phase.

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

While this phase will facilitate a return to a “new normal,” it will be equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions

Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements

All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care Restrictions in Place

Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities

Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance

Social Restrictions

Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited

Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy

Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged

All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy

Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols

The latest business guidance can be found here.

The Governor’s amended yellow phase order can be found here.

The Governor’s amended green phase order can be found here.

The Secretary of Health’s amended yellow phase order can be found here.

The Secretary of Health’s amended green phase order can be found here.