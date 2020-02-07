Wolf administration urges Pennsylvanians to wear masks, avoid large gatherings over July 4 weekend

Governor Tom Wolf pointed to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases as the reasoning behind the state's recent order for residents to wear masks whenever they're in public

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the holiday weekend approaches, the Wolf Administration is reminding Pennsylvanians to avoid large gatherings and to wear masks around other people to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

On July 1, Governor Tom Wolf announced an order, signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, requiring masks to be worn whenever anyone leaves home.

On Thursday, his administration issued multiple press releases stressing the need for Pennsylvanians to remain vigilant against the spread of the virus.

"As we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend and we see another spike in cases today in Pennsylvania, it’s critical that Pennsylvanians take the mandate to wear masks seriously,” Wolf said in one release. “This virus is not gone, and mask-wearing is a required mitigation effort that we know works to stop its spread.

“We have seen evidence that indicates Pennsylvania’s recent case increases can be traced to settings where people were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. This can lead to more and more cases in our state. We have made such tremendous progress, let’s not let that progress go to waste, risking lives and livelihoods.

“We all must do one simple thing to stop the spread of COVID-19: Wear a mask, Pennsylvania.”

“The green phase is not a green light to stop exercising caution," Levine added. “Although it is the holiday weekend, Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, wear a mask.

“My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”

On July 3, Lebanon County, the remaining county still in yellow, will join the green phase with the rest of the state. The green phase prohibits large gatherings of more than 250 people. The newly expanded mask-wearing order also requires mask-wearing in any public space, not just in businesses.

If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania. If you travel to the following states, you will need to quarantine for 14 days upon return:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and other preventive measures, including washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces often, wearing a mask and staying home if you are sick to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As of 12:00 a.m., July 2, there were 88,074 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide in 67 counties and 6,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.