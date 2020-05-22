Wolf administration says pools can open this summer in 'yellow' and 'green' phase counties

Pools are allowed to open provided they follow CDC guidelines for aquatic venues and state guidance for businesses permitted to operate during the COVID-19 outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Public swimming pools will be able to operate during the state's "yellow" and "green" phases of COVID-19 mitigation, according to guidance for summer camps and other recreational activities issued Friday by the Governor Tom Wolf administration.

The guidance was issued in the form of Frequenty Asked Questions. Included in the FAQ section was a query about the status of pools regulated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and other community pools.

The question, and the Department of Health's answer, read:

Q: Are public bathing places regulated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and other community pools permitted to operate during the Governor’s phased reopening plan?

A: Public bathing places and other outdoor community pools are permitted to operate in counties in the yellow and green phases of the Governor’s phased-in reopening plan, provided they follow CDC guidance for aquatic venues and the Governor’s Guidance for Businesses Permitted to Operate During the COVID-19 Disaster

Other portions of the FAQ cover summer camps, part-day school-age programs, and other entities that "provide necessary child care and enrichment and recreational activities for children and youth during the summer months," the administration said.

“We understand the need to secure child care options as parents and caregivers return to work across the state,” Wolf said in a press release. “And for providers of these programs to understand how they may operate.

"We hope that this guidance helps everyone in need of viable options for their children’s care and recreation this summer and eliminates some of the stress and worry associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our everyday lives.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued the FAQs that include guidance on:

The types of summer programs for children and youth permitted to operate during Wolf’s phased-in reopening plan.

Additional requirements for summer programs operating in counties in yellow and green phases beyond what is required by the CDC guidance for youth programs and camps.

The summer programs operating in counties in yellow and green phases that are permitted to operate fully indoor, fully outdoor, or a combination of indoor and outdoor.

Group sizes for summer programs that are permitted to operate in counties in the yellow phase.

Requirements on staff and youth face-coverings in child care and summer programs permitted to operate in yellow phase counties.

Enrollment restrictions on summer programs in counties in yellow or green phase.

Status of public playgrounds during the phased reopening.

Status of organized team sports during the phased reopening.

Operation of public bathing places and community pools during the phased reopening.

Operation of camping, campgrounds and group camping separate from organized summer camps for youth.

Status of Department of Conservation and Natural Resources facilities during the various phases of reopening.

The FAQs are available here.