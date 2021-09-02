Wolf administration establishes COVID-19 vaccine joint task with members of state legislature

The task force is designed to provide a mechanism for accurate, timely information sharing between the executive and legislative branches of the state government.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from Feb. 8.

Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced his administration is establishing a joint task force with members of each legislative caucus to share COVID-19 vaccine information and communicate issues and solutions to the broader General Assembly.

The task force is designed to provide a mechanism for accurate, timely information sharing between the executive and legislative branches of the state government, Wolf said in a press release.

“We have a good working relationship with our legislators, and we know they are the eyes, ears, and voices for Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “The feedback they receive from their local communities is extremely important, particularly as the commonwealth continues to improve upon this once-in-a-generation vaccine rollout.

"Working with leaders from each caucus in the General Assembly, we are creating a task force to ensure collaboration and strengthen communications about the state’s vaccine plan.”

Task force members will represent their caucus’s point-of-view and work to streamline conversations to focus and drive issues of importance, the Wolf administration said.

Wolf Administration members will serve as task force members with the subject matter expertise to listen, collaborate and provide information, answers and suggestions to solve problems in a timely manner.

Members of the task force include co-chairs Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Randy Padfield; for the Senate Democratic Caucus, Sen. Art Haywood; for the House Democratic Caucus, Rep. Bridget Kosierowski; for the Senate Republican Caucus, Sen. Ryan Aument; and for the House Republican Caucus, Rep. Tim O’Neal.