Wolf: 85% of Pennsylvania residents 18 and over have gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccination shot

As of Friday, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 12,645,207 COVID-19 vaccines. The commonwealth ranks 9th nationally in first doses administered.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf today announced that 85 percent of Pennsylvania residents aged 18 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccination.

“Today, the commonwealth has reached another milestone against COVID-19 and protecting ourselves and our loved ones against this deadly virus,” said Wolf in a press release. “I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

As of Friday, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 12,645,207 COVID-19 vaccines, Wolf said. The commonwealth ranks ninth nationally in first doses administered.

We just reached 85% of Pennsylvania adults with at least one dose of COVID vaccine.



This is a major milestone in our collective fight against a deadly pandemic.



Thank you for getting vaccinated and protecting the health of your fellow Pennsylvanians. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 24, 2021

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that, since Jan., 97 percent of COVID-19-related deaths and 95 percent of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

“The data is clear: COVID-19 vaccinations save lives,” said Wolf. “In fact, the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated individuals are seven times less likely to get COVID-19 and eight times less likely to die from COVID-19. We cannot stress the importance of getting vaccinated enough. Vaccines are safe and effective. Please, get yours today.”