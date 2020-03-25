WITF introduces 'Learning at Home,' a collection of free educational resources for children, teachers, and families

caregivers will be able to find out more about educational WITF television, as well as links and descriptions to many other online resources

HARRISBURG, Pa. — WITF announced Tuesday it has launched a curated collection of free resources for children, teachers and families called "Learning at Home."

At the website witf.org/learningathome, caregivers will be able to find out more about educational WITF television, as well as links and descriptions to many online resources that include WITF and PBS videos, games and project ideas for learners in preschool through twelfth grade, the public television station said in a press release.

“This is a stressful time for all of us and for the children we love," said WITF Education Debbie Riek. "At WITF, we appreciate that this is a challenging time at home. Our hope is that 'Learning at Home' will help caregivers navigate this journey and help our children feel secure and engaged. They are welcomed to keep using the resource even after they return to learning at school.”

One of the free resources available on "Learning at Home" is PBS Learning Media, which offers videos, images, games and more for pre-K – 12 students. It was originally designed for teachers, but is easy for families to navigate. Users can search by topic or grade level to explore something new, WITF said.