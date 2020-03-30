WITF, Harrisburg School District team up to provide free, over-the-air curriculum for students at home during COVID-19 outbreak

Educators are working to build schedules for all students in preschool through twelfth grade, WITF said Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — WITF and the Harrisburg School District announced Monday they are partnering to provide a free, over-the-air curriculum to students and families who are learning from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

WITF will broadcast programming linked to curriculum over both of its channels, WITF and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7, the public broadcasting station said. Its Educational Services department has arduously worked with the Office of Academic Affairs to assess which currently scheduled programs align with the standards and curriculum of the Harrisburg School District.

“We truly appreciate the partnership and support from WITF," said Chris Celmer, the acting superintendent of the Harrisburg School District. "Based on recent survey data, over 95% of our students and families have access to “Over-the-Air” educational offerings. Equitable access is critical to a good faith effort to offer a continuity of education using alternative means.”

“PBS KIDS programming on WITF starts with children’s needs, then works with advisors and award-winning producers to develop content that addresses them,” Ron Hetrick, WITF President and CEO added. “Throughout the process, research ensures that PBS KIDS shows, games and activities are developmentally appropriate, safe and effective learning tools.”

Starting Monday, caregivers and parents will have a schedule they will be able to rely on: they will know what time and channel their children should watch to connect with the education they would otherwise have received in the classroom.

Educators are working to build schedules for all students in preschool through twelfth grade.

From shows like Sesame Street for preschoolers to NOVA for high schoolers, WITF TV offers something educational for all age groups.

“Working with the Harrisburg School District, WITF will identify any gaps between current programming and curriculum," said Debbie Riek, WITF director of education. "If school closures are extended, WITF will attempt to find new programming to address the learning goals of all kindergarten through twelfth grade students.”

“Learning is about exposure, reflection, feedback and application. The District wanted to think differently in the way learning can be provided and ensure all Harrisburg SD students had access,” added Dr. Susan Sneath, Chief Academic Officer for Harrisburg School District. “We’ve partnered with WITF experts to bring this concept to reality.”

WITF’s programming schedule that includes target grades and subjects will be available for anyone to use at witf.org/learningathome. You can find WITF TV and WITFK on your television at the channels below.

Here’s how to watch WITF:

Over the air

WITF broadcasts at channel 33.1 from the broadcasting tower on top of Blue Mountain north of the city of Harrisburg.

WITFK is available on 33.2. This additional program feed offers PBS Kids programming 24/7 (link to PBS Kids 24/7 Program Schedule or information page).

WITF also broadcast at channel 33.3 in the city of Chambersburg serving the neighboring communities.

WITFK is available on 33.4. This additional program feed offers PBS Kids programming 24/7 (link to PBS Kids 24/7 Program Schedule or information page).

Cable and FIOS

HD feeds of WITF unless otherwise noted:

FIOS channel 503

Comcast channel 803

Positions vary per community for the SD channel (usually between 3 and 33)

Armstrong (Fawn Grove) SD channel 7

Windstream (Lewisburg) SD channel 10

Blue Ridge channel 606

Kuhn Communications channel 174

(Channel positions on cable systems may change without notice.)

Satellite

DirecTV channel 33

Dish TV channel 9021

WITFK (PBS Kids 24/7) is not available through satellite providers

Streaming

WITF is available via the subscription service YouTubeTV . On-demand streaming is available for many programs on WITF via the PBS Video App and through the WITF website .

. On-demand streaming is available for many programs on WITF via the and through the WITF . WITFK (PBS Kids 24/7) is available to be streamed for free via the PBS Kids Video app and through the WITF website.