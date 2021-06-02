Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on social media

The Federal Trade Commission says when you post your COVID-19 vaccination card online, you're handing over valuable information to someone to use for identity theft.

WASHINGTON — Getting your COVID-19 vaccination can be exciting. However, the Federal Trade Commission is asking people to keep their celebrations to themselves. Some newly inoculated people are posting their vaccination cards on social media.

"Please don't do that! You could be inviting identity theft," the agency warns on its website.

Your vaccination card has information on it including your full name, date of birth, where you got your vaccine, and the dates you got it. Posting that information on social media means you could be handing over valuable information to someone who could use it to steal your identity.

The agency warns that oversharing information online can sometimes give identify thieves information they need to figure out other compromising information. They could potentially use that, guess your social security number and steal your tax refund.