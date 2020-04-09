White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visits Pennsylvania

White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx met with health officials Sept. 3 to discuss the state’s pandemic response.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx met with health officials at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Sept. 3 to discuss the state’s pandemic response.

Dr. Birx, a native of Central Pennsylvania, attended a roundtable with Gov. Tom Wolf and several local health officials.

Speaking to media after the roundtable, Birx applauded Pennsylvania for what she called a good job handling the coronavirus epidemic. The state had a low case count relative to other states last spring. When cases rose the summer, Birx cited a quick response from officials, especially in Allegheny County.

Birx defended Pennsylvania’s current 25 percent capacity limit on restaurants and bars. The modeling for those limits came from several organizations, including Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania (CHOP) in Philadelphia. Other states that imposed similar measures based on that modeling saw declines in new cases, Birx said.

“They did exactly that or some type of that and dramatically brought cases down. So it’s not longer theoretic, it actually works,” she said.

She also addressed Pennsylvania’s low per capita testing rate, according to data from Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center. At 13,077 per 100,000 population, it’s the lowest rate of any state, higher only than that of the territory of Puerto Rico.

The total number of reported confirmed and negative tests from Aug. 1 to 31 is 425,898, according to Department of Health data, or about 3.3 percent of the population. That’s well below the state’s goal of testing 4 to 6 percent of the population each month.

Yet the low testing rate is partially explained by Pennsylvania’s low total case count, Birx said.

Pennsylvania ranks 39th in case count per capita, according to the Johns Hopkins data. States with lower case counts perform fewer tests, Birx said, since in states with higher case counts, 40 percent of those tests are taken in hospitals.

“If you correct for that, Pennsylvania is not doing so poorly,” Birx said.

Birx added she still supported aggressive testing, adding the CDC should rephrase its latest guidance that suggests asymptomatic people may not need to be tested.

“We’ve asked CDC to consider reordering that guidance,” Birx said. “Having eyes on this virus through testing is very critical and needs to continue.”

With three vaccines currently in Phase III trials, Birx said she had hope that officials could eventually loosen restrictions.