Here's everything you need to know if you plan on ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The White House has said that 60 million Americans have already ordered their at-home COVID-19 tests through the government's new website.

The website was launched two weeks ago, with the shipments expected to go out to Americans by the end of the month, or today.

The at-home COVID-19 tests are going to be initially limited to four rapid tests per residential address, no matter the number of occupants.

The tests are completely free and orders usually take seven to 12 days to ship. Some COVID-19 at-home tests have already started to arrive in the mail, however.

For those who have not yet ordered their at-home COVID-19 tests, USPS wants to remind them of a few things before they place their order.