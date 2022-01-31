Here's everything you need to know if you plan on ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The White House has said that 60 million Americans have already ordered their at-home COVID-19 tests through the government's new website.
The website was launched two weeks ago, with the shipments expected to go out to Americans by the end of the month, or today.
The at-home COVID-19 tests are going to be initially limited to four rapid tests per residential address, no matter the number of occupants.
The tests are completely free and orders usually take seven to 12 days to ship. Some COVID-19 at-home tests have already started to arrive in the mail, however.
For those who have not yet ordered their at-home COVID-19 tests, USPS wants to remind them of a few things before they place their order.
- When filling out your information, make sure to double check your shipping address and email address, because once you place your order you cannot make any changes.
- USPS also says to use your PO box address for ordering and not your street address.
- There have been some isolated reports of problems relating to the website's address verification tool incorrectly enforcing the four-per-household cap on apartment buildings and other residences with multiple units.
- USPS says if you are having trouble with testing shipments, you should contact them for help.