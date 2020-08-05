Where PA stands on grocery delivery options for SNAP recipients

Pennsylvania is awaiting approval from the federal government to allow SNAP recipients to buy groceries online and have them delivered.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Many families have turned to grocery delivery services to avoid potential crowds at supermarkets. Pennsylvanians who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) do not have that option—at least, not yet.

Jayme McIntyre, of Pittsburgh, says many SNAP recipients with disabilities or a medical condition are faced with a stark choice: go to the grocery store, risk getting COVID-19, or starve.

“A lot of the elderly, I know several in my neighborhood, can’t get out to the stores,” said McIntyre.

Getting to the stores presents its own challenges for families who rely on public transportation. McIntyre said public transit is not what it used to be.

“On a lot of the buses, seating is limited. Almost about a quarter of the front of the bus is cordoned off to protect the drivers,” explained McIntyre. “That which I understand, but that leaves everybody else sandwiched in together.”

In April 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) launched a pilot program to allow SNAP recipients to use their benefits to purchase groceries online and get them delivered. By April 2020, the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot was implemented in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Oregon, and Washington State. In May, the USDA announced the program will be expanded to the District of Columbia, West Virginia, Missouri, Texas, Vermont, Minnesota, Nevada and Colorado.

In late April, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) applied to participate in the program. Teresa Miller, DHS Secretary, said they are still waiting on an answer from the USDA.

“There are opportunities today for people to buy online, but they have to actually make that purchase at the store and they have to run their EBT card,” explained Secretary Miller. “They can’t do the whole transaction online.”

As McIntyre waits—and hopes—for the opportunity to get groceries delivered, she’s inspired by neighbors helping neighbors.

“It doesn’t cost anything to be kind. So when people [say] stay home, that’s nice if you can. But there are millions that would like to, but don’t have the opportunity to,” said McIntyre.