When could a COVID-19 vaccine bring things back to "normal"?

Just because people receive a vaccine does not mean masks and social distancing go immediately out the window, Dr. Levine says.

Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, discussed the prospect of a vaccine over a press call Thursday afternoon.

She said the vaccine will be administered and distributed in 3 phases:

Healthcare workers, front line workers, and those most vulnerable populations

More healthcare workers, essential workers, and other vulnerable populations

The general population

Dr. Levine says she cannot say when administration and distribution will happen. She had previously told FOX43 in a one-on-one interview, the vaccine could come to PA by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.

The vaccine will not be mandated, Dr. Levine said.

