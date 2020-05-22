Here's what to expect as 12 more Pa. counties reopen ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Retail businesses can reopen their doors to shoppers, but dine-in services remain prohibited during the Yellow Phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly three-quarters of Pennsylvania will be in the Yellow Phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 reopening plan. Twelve additional counties will enter the yellow phase on May 22, including Adams, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, York and Perry counties.

Celebrations and Memorial Day parades are prohibited, but thousands of Pennsylvanians will be able to get back to work as businesses, including manufacturing plants, reopen eight weeks after Governor Wolf’s business shutdown order.

“In York County, roughly 18 percent of our economy is driven by manufacturing jobs so that’s a lot of people, thousands of people, being able to go back to work. That’s really exciting for our economy,” said Julie Wheeler, President of the York County Board of Commissioners.

In the Yellow Phase, retail stores can reopen and allow shoppers inside. However, the Wolf Administration prefers curbside pick-up and delivery. Indoor malls will remain closed, but stores with their own entrance can reopen. Boscov’s at the York Galleria Mall announced it will reopen at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23.

Restaurants and bars remain limited to carry-out and delivery orders only. Child care centers are allowed to reopen as long as they comply with guidance from the administration. Congregate care and prison restrictions remain in place.

York County Parks and Recreation will open certain amenities, including dog parks. Pavilions will be available for rental for groups of no more than 25 people. Lake Redman boat rentals are closed indefinitely, as well as all playgrounds, soccer and softball fields.

Public park restrooms will be opened at the following locations:

• John Rudy Park - Pines Picnic Area

• Rocky Ridge Park – Hidden Laurel and Oak Timbers

• William H. Kain Park – Lake Redman and Lake Williams activity areas

• Heritage Rail Trail – New Freedom Train Station

“We’re going to take extra precautionary measures around sanitizing and disinfecting,” Wheeler explained.

Some PennDOT Driver License Centers will also reopen with limited services. For a list of those locations, click here.

Hair and nail salons, barbershops, gyms and public pool facilities must remain closed.

Other entities that are not permitted to reopen in the yellow phase include:

-Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services

-Massage therapy

-Entertainment venues including casinos, theaters, museums and arcades

-Schools

Even as businesses reopen, the Wolf Administration says telework must continue where feasible and public gatherings are limited to fewer than 25 people. County leaders applaud their communities for getting one step closer to the Green Phase.