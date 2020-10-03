West Chester University suspends face-to-face instruction for rest of semester over coronavirus worries

The school will switch to "alternate modes of instruction" beginning March 30, university officials said Tuesday in a letter to students, faculty, and staff.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — West Chester University announced Tuesday that it is suspending in-person instruction for the remainder of the semester due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to the school's students, parents, faculty, and staff, the university said it will "move to alternate modes of instruction" for the remainder of the spring semester.

Faculty will use the next two weeks to prepare their courses for remote delivery before classes resume on March 30, the letter said.

Current online courses will not be affected, and will resume as scheduled beginning Monday, March 16, the school said.

West Chester said it will also switch to remote advising and registration for summer and fall terms.

All internships for credit, clinicals, and student teaching assignments will continue as long as the host institution is open for business, the university said.

Faculty will begin emailing students in their classes to let them know the next steps "soon," according to the school.

West Chester emphasized that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the campus at this time, but the school said it is taking proactive measures to minimize social contact.

Residence halls and South Campus apartments will not be open while face-to-face instruction is suspended, the school said. The Office of Residence Life will contact with each student for a scheduled time to return to campus to collect their items.

In addition, large public events and public gatherings will be cancelled, including West Chester University’s 37th Annual Presidential Scholarship Community Gala, according to the school.