WellSpan says its network of non-emergency care locations for COVID-19 patients will expand to 10 sites next week

Patients who have no emergent health needs and are either confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 can visit these care locations for non-emergency treatment

WellSpan Health announced Friday that its network of non-emergency care locations for COVID-19 patients will grow to 10 sites across southcentral Pennsylvania by next week.

The regional health system had previously announced its first six COVID-19 clinics last week.

Three additional sites have since opened, with the 10th in Waynesboro scheduled to open on Tuesday.

Patients who have no emergent health needs and are either confirmed or suspected by a healthcare care provider to have COVID-19 can visit these care locations for non-emergency treatment of health concerns.

“WellSpan is taking proactive action to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Thomas McGann, M.D., executive vice president for clinical practice at WellSpan Health in a press release. “As this disease continues to spread across our community, more people are going to become infected, and some will have non-emergency medical needs.

"These care locations will help ensure those who are confirmed or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 can get the non-emergency care they need, while also protecting others in the community from potential exposure.”

He noted that most patients who contract COVID-19 will experience mild, or no symptoms at all, and will not need to be hospitalized. For those individuals, a dedicated care location provides them with access to treatment for any non-emergency health concern, either related or unrelated to COVID-19.

In addition, several locations now offer lab and imaging services, McGann said.

WellSpan now offers COVID-19 care locations at the following sites across central Pennsylvania:

Adams County:

WellSpan Adams Health Center, 40 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

WellSpan Family Medicine – Cross Keys, 2900 Carlisle St., New Oxford. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Cumberland County:

WellSpan Shippensburg Health Campus, 97 Progress Blvd., Shippensburg. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Franklin County

WellSpan Urgent Care, 1000 Norland Ave., Chambersburg. This care location is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Opening Tuesday, April 7: Franklin County: Former Waynesboro Health Center, 12525 N. Welty Road, Waynesboro. This location will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Lancaster County:

WellSpan Urgent Care, 101 Airport Road, Lititz. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Lebanon County:

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine - Tuck Street (treats all patients, not just pediatric), 850 Tuck St, Lebanon. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

York County:

WellSpan OB/GYN and WellSpan Pediatric Medicine, 2050 South Queen St., York, will provide primary care services for children and all adults at this site. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

WellSpan Urgent Care, 4050 N. George St., Manchester. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

WellSpan Urgent Care, 96 Sofia Dr., Shrewsbury. This care location is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Patients who may be experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 – including fever and cough, fever and shortness of breath, or a combination of all three – should still call their primary care provider first. Individuals who do not have a primary care provider, or need additional information, are encouraged to call WellSpan’s Coronavirus Information Hotline at 855-851-3641.

WellSpan continues to offer primary and urgent care services at care locations across the region for those who are not suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.