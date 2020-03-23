WellSpan Health York Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19

It is unknown how the individual contracted the virus, according to a release.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A WellSpan York Hospital worker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

The worker was immediately placed on leave to prevent further exposure to patients and staff.

It is unknown how the individual contracted the virus, the release says.

The hospital has notified employees who may have been in contact with the individual. The hospital is also contacting any patient who may have had contact with this worker to notify them of the worker's positive result and recommend they be alert for COVID-19 symptoms – fever and cough, fever and shortness of breath, or a combination of all three.

“We are now seeing the spread of COVID-19 throughout our communities,” Roxanna L. Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO of WellSpan Health, said in the release. “WellSpan stands as a prepared and trusted partner for our communities as we combat this new disease. But we cannot fight this enemy alone. We need everyone – our staff, our patients, our friends and our neighbors – to help stop the spread. If you’re sick, stay home. It can save lives.”

WellSpan Health said they will continue to follow the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health system has implemented significant measures to limit the spread of the disease. These include:

Developing a network of more than 10 outdoor testing locations across southcentral Pennsylvania

Waiving all out-of-pocket costs for testing and treatment of COVID-19

Enacting new visitor restrictions at all eight WellSpan hospitals

Conducting mandatory COVID-19 health screenings at hospital entrances

Suspending all volunteer activities

Postponing non-urgent surgeries and procedures

Temporarily consolidating or suspending certain non-hospital outpatient community-based services.

WellSpan Health has reinforced existing protective measures and added some new measures to ensure the health and safety of patients and staff, including:

• Requiring all staff members, physicians and clinicians working in a hospital Emergency Department to wear a surgical mask at all times during their shift.

• Implementing a new health monitoring process for all staff members and credentialed healthcare providers who work in a hospital Emergency Department. The new process will include mandatory temperature and symptom checks at the start of each work shift.

• Reinforcing WellSpan’s guidance to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19

Immediately contact their healthcare provider and the health system’s Employee Health and Safety Department if symptoms arise. Staff members are not to report to work if they are exhibiting symptoms.

Additional precautionary measures are likely in the coming days, as cases of COVID-19 continue to spread across southcentral Pennsylvania.