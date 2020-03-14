WellSpan Health waiving all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and limits visitation

WellSpan will not charge individuals who do not currently have health insurance for testing or treatment of the novel coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — WellSpan Health announced Friday that the health system will waive all out-of-pocket costs for anyone who needs COVID-19 testing or treatment during the outbreak and limit visitation to its hospitals.

If you have insurance or are covered by Medicare of Medicaid, WellSpan will collect your information but will not bill or collect any deductible, co-insurance or any other payment for the screening, testing and treatment of COVID-19.

WellSpan will not charge individuals who do not currently have health insurance for testing or treatment of the novel coronavirus.

"We recognize the need for prompt care for anyone impacted by this crisis and we want to remove any barriers people may face to receiving testing or appropriate care," said R. Hal Baker, M.D., senior vice president of WellSpan Health, in a release.

WellSpan hospitals are practicing social distancing to protect its patients staff and community.

WellSpan limits visitation

Visitation limitations are now in effect until further notice.

Individuals should not visit a WellSpan hospital at this time if:

You are experiencing a cold, cough or are sick

You have traveled internationally and returned to the U.S. in the past 14 days

You are younger than 18 years old.

In addition, visitation limitations include that only one visitor per patient at a time can visit a patient's room. — exceptions to this policy may apply in certain settings under the guidance of a clinician.

All visitors should follow proper health precautions and great hand hygiene with dispensers located throughout the facility.