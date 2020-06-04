WellSpan Health doubling ICU capacity for COVID-19 patients

WellSpan Health provided an update on its COVID-19 response on April 6.

YORK, Pa. — WellSpan Health provided an update on its COVID-19 response on April 6.

The health system is doubling the capacity of its hospitals' intensive care units.

Expecting a surge of COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks, WellSpan Health is preparing 160 more critical care beds and 116 acute care beds.

WellSpan leadership is also planning to pull more than 500 healthcare providers from their normal roles to help care for COVID-19 patients, with 132 of these redeployed workers starting training on Monday.

"It's always a concern for us, and always working to ensure that we have the right strategies in place to keep our teams safe and able to do their work," said Roxanne Gapstur, president and CEO of WellSpan Health.