Weis Markets to begin screening employee temperatures daily

It's the latest measure taken by the grocery store chain to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

Weis Markets announced Tuesday it will begin using non-contact infrared thermometers to take its employees' temperatures before they begin working.

The policy is in effect at all stores, distribution centers, manufacturing, and processing facilities, Weis Markets said.

Any employee with an elevated temperature will be sent home, the grocery store chain said in a press release.

Weis Markets said the measure was implemented as part of the company’s continued efforts to upgrade and refine its existing COVID-19 protection measures to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact, which include: