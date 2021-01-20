Weis Markets offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its in-store pharmacies

Weis Markets announced it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in 55 of its in-store pharmacies beginning Thursday.
Pharmacy staffs will follow CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines by prioritizing individuals age 65 and older, the company said.
Weis pharmacies will also prioritize COVID-19 immunizations for people aged 16-64 with high-risk conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, smoking, COPD, heart conditions, Down Syndrome, obesity and diabetes.
Here is a list of participating pharmacies in Central Pennsylvania Weis Markets locations:
- 30 Primrose Lane, East Berlin, Adams County
- 1195 Lowther Road, Camp Hill, Cumberland County
- 351 East High Street, Carlisle, Cumberland County
- 4300 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, Dauphin County
- 3885 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, Dauphin County
- 1571 Route 209, Millersburg, Dauphin County
- 1056 Wayne Avenue Chambersburg, Franklin County
- 1075 West King Street, Shippensburg, Franklin County
- 4521 William Penn Hwy, Mifflintown, Junaita County
- 5360 Lincoln Highway, Suite 2, Gap, Lancaster County
- 331 North Reading Road Ephrata, Lancaster County
- 1400 Stony Battery Road, Lancaster, Lancaster County
- 1603 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, Lancaster County
- 2600 Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street, Lancaster County
- 800 South 12th Street Lebanon, Lebanon County
- 1651 East Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Lebanon County
- 224 North Logan Blvd. Burnham, Mifflin County
- 316 Walnut Street, Newport, Perry County
- 693 Lombard Road, York, York County
- 1800 Roosevelt Ave, York, York County
To receive the vaccine, customers must schedule an appointment with a Weis certified immunizer at: https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization, and a face covering is required. To ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine, Weis pharmacies will schedule customers for a second immunization four weeks after their first shot.
“Our pharmacies have received a limited quantity of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will begin immunizing on Thursday. Per Pennsylvania Health Department guidelines, we are prioritizing individuals 65 years or older and those with high-risk conditions for immunization appointments,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy. “Over time, we hope to expand to other priority categories as vaccine becomes more available and in coordination with the Commonwealth’s guidelines. We’re ready to help.”