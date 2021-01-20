Weis Markets offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its in-store pharmacies

Pharmacies at 20 store locations across Central Pennsylvania will begin offering the vaccine on Thursday, Weis Markets said. A limited number of vaccine is available

Weis Markets announced it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in 55 of its in-store pharmacies beginning Thursday.

Pharmacy staffs will follow CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines by prioritizing individuals age 65 and older, the company said.

Weis pharmacies will also prioritize COVID-19 immunizations for people aged 16-64 with high-risk conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, smoking, COPD, heart conditions, Down Syndrome, obesity and diabetes.

Here is a list of participating pharmacies in Central Pennsylvania Weis Markets locations:

30 Primrose Lane, East Berlin, Adams County

1195 Lowther Road, Camp Hill, Cumberland County

351 East High Street, Carlisle, Cumberland County

4300 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, Dauphin County

3885 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, Dauphin County

1571 Route 209, Millersburg, Dauphin County

1056 Wayne Avenue Chambersburg, Franklin County

1075 West King Street, Shippensburg, Franklin County

4521 William Penn Hwy, Mifflintown, Junaita County

5360 Lincoln Highway, Suite 2, Gap, Lancaster County

331 North Reading Road Ephrata, Lancaster County

1400 Stony Battery Road, Lancaster, Lancaster County

1603 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, Lancaster County

2600 Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street, Lancaster County

800 South 12th Street Lebanon, Lebanon County

1651 East Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Lebanon County

224 North Logan Blvd. Burnham, Mifflin County

316 Walnut Street, Newport, Perry County

693 Lombard Road, York, York County

1800 Roosevelt Ave, York, York County

To receive the vaccine, customers must schedule an appointment with a Weis certified immunizer at: https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization, and a face covering is required. To ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine, Weis pharmacies will schedule customers for a second immunization four weeks after their first shot.