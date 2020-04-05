Weis Market announces program to support families in need

Weis Markets is launching a program to help families in need.
The company's fight hunger in-store donation program will begin on April 30.
Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign benefits regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
At checkout, customers have the option of rounding up their order or purchasing a $1, $3, $5 or $10 voucher to help support families in need in their community, according to a release.
“This is a difficult time for a growing number of families who are struggling with food insecurity throughout our seven-state marketing area,” Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing, said, according to a release. “Our Fight Hunger program gives customers the opportunity to donate to regional food banks who work to support thousands of local food pantries and hunger groups.”
This is Weis Markets’ 13th annual Fight Hunger campaign, which has raised more than $2.5 million and been supplemented by company donations, the company says.