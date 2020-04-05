Weis Market announces program to support families in need

At checkout, customers have the option of rounding up their order or purchasing a $1, $3, $5 or $10 voucher to help support families in need in their community.

Weis Markets is launching a program to help families in need.

The company's fight hunger in-store donation program will begin on April 30.

Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign benefits regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

At checkout, customers have the option of rounding up their order or purchasing a $1, $3, $5 or $10 voucher to help support families in need in their community, according to a release.

“This is a difficult time for a growing number of families who are struggling with food insecurity throughout our seven-state marketing area,” Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing, said, according to a release. “Our Fight Hunger program gives customers the opportunity to donate to regional food banks who work to support thousands of local food pantries and hunger groups.”