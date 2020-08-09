Waynesboro Area School District reports first positive COVID-19 test

A middle school student in the district tested positive, Superintendent Dr. Tod Kline said Tuesday. The student and any close contacts have been quarantined.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A middle school student in the Waynesboro Area School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district and the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

It's the school district's first COVID-19 case, superintendent Dr. Tod Kline said in a message to parents and guardians on the school district's website.

The student and those considered by the Dept. of Health to be exposed have been notified and placed in quarantine and/or isolation, Kline said.

"Those people the Department of Health considered Exposed must have been within six feet and 15 minutes or more of a confirmed case," Kline said. "If your child is quarantined due to being exposed to a confirmed case or a family member testing positive, the Department of Health recommends to isolate him/her from others in the family. This lowers the risk of others contracting the disease."

Kline said the district's numbers reflect those students and staff that are physically in the district's buildings, and not those who are in cyber schools, private schools, or virtual schools.