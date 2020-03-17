Watch Live: White House task force gives update on coronavirus response

One of the biggest annual events in sports has announced a four-month delay.

Key updates:

The White House is proposing a roughly $850 bill emergency stimulus to address the economic impact of the new coronavirus, according to sources.

Ohio's governor said the state's health director will declare a health emergency and order the polls for Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary closed.

A Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Seattle was delayed after a passenger informed a flight attendant they had been exposed to someone who may have the virus.

Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, reported just one new case Tuesday. Officials there believe the worst of the crisis is over for China.

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Seattle was temporarily grounded at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Monday night after a passenger informed a flight attendant that they may have been previously exposed to the coronavirus.

Delta said Flight 2503 returned to the gate so the passenger could be evaluated and the plane cleaned. It's not clear if the passenger in question was allowed back on the plane.

The plane arrived at Sea-Tac Airport about 3 hours later than originally scheduled.

IOC says no need for 'drastic decisions' yet

The IOC says there is “no need for any drastic decisions at this stage” about staging the Tokyo Olympics with more than four months until the opening ceremony.

After consulting with sports bodies about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the IOC says “any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive.”

The International Olympic Committee says financial interests will not dictate its decisions “thanks to its risk management policies and insurance.”

The IOC says 43% of places at the games have yet to be confirmed.

Fed will buy short-term loans to try to ease flow of credit

The Federal Reserve says it will buy short-term loans from banks and companies to support the flow of credit as the economy grinds to a halt amid the viral outbreak.

The Fed is reviving a program that it first used during the 2008 financial crisis to unclog a short-term lending market for what is known as “commercial paper.”

Large businesses issue commercial paper to raise cash to meet payrolls and cover other short-term costs.

Copa America postponed to 2021 because of coronavirus

The Copa America has been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL says the tournament in Colombia and Argentina will be played between June 11 and July 11.

Those are the same dates as the postponed European Championship. CONMEBOL had already suspended the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana because of the outbreak.

The White House is proposing a roughly $850 billion emergency stimulus to address the economic cost of the new coronavirus, sources told the Associated Press.

The request will be outlined to Senate Republicans Tuesday and will aim to provide relief for small businesses and the airline industry and include a massive tax cut for wage-earners.

Kentucky Derby now set for September due to virus

Churchill Downs is postponing the Kentucky Derby from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Track officials say the race will move from May 2 to Sept. 5.

That would mark the first time in 75 years that the race won't be run on the first Saturday in May. The last time the Derby wasn't held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the federal government banned horse racing because of World War II.

Virus dampens St. Patrick's Day revels around the world

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations around the world have fallen victim to the new coronavirus. Parades and parties planned for Tuesday were canceled around the globe as governments imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

Irish authorities called off Dublin’s parade, which usually draws half a million revelers, and pleaded with people not hold house parties. Thousands of pubs across Ireland have been closed. Festivities in London and U.S. cities including New York, Chicago and Boston are also off.

But even a pandemic could not quash the desire to celebrate all things Irish. People across Ireland have been posting images of their improvised family celebrations using the hashtag #RTEVirtualParade.

Germany, Turkey working to bring citizens home

Turkey is bringing home more than 3,600 of its citizens who have been stranded in nine European countries after Turkey suspended flights to 20 destinations over the coronavirus outbreak.

Germany has launched a drive to bring home thousands of tourists stranded in popular winter vacation spots across the globe — particularly people on package holidays in Morocco, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, the Maldives and Egypt.

Volkswagen to close Europe plants for two weeks

German automaker Volkswagen says it is shutting down most of its European plants for two weeks due to the virus outbreak. Volkswagen officials are saying that the situation with the outbreak is so uncertain that the company can't given a reliable earnings outlook for this year.

Ohio calls off Democratic primary hours before it begins

The Democratic presidential primary is consumed with uncertainty after leaders in Ohio called off Tuesday's election just hours before polls were set to open to combat the new coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said late Monday that the state's health director will declare a health emergency and order the polls closed.

Not since New York City postponed its mayoral primary on the day of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has an election been pushed off in such a high profile, far-reaching way.



Elections officials in Arizona, Illinois and Florida said they were moving forward with plans to vote.

Reports: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have reportedly been released from an Australian hospital five days after they were diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Queensland state's health department would not comment on media reports Tuesday that the 63-year-old celebrities had been discharged from the Gold Coast University Hospital to self-isolate in a rented house.

China's epicenter reports just one new case

Wuhan, the city at the center of China's coronavirus outbreak, recorded just one new case on Tuesday as officials said they believed the country was over the worst of the crisis. Another 20 cases were recorded around the country, including nine in Beijing. All were reported among people who arrived from overseas.

Beijing has required all arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine but has not closed its borders. Other Chinese cities have adopted similar measures, even as authorities work to restart industries that are key to global supply chains.

Seattle to give $5 million in grocery vouchers

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the city will provide $5 million in grocery vouchers to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vouchers will be mailed out in two $400 installments to 6,250 qualifying households currently enrolled in city-supported child care programs and food assistance programs.

More businesses announce temporary closures

Nordstrom says it will temporarily close all of its stores for two weeks starting Tuesday as it tries to limit the spread of the new virus.

It is the latest retailer to announce temporary closures and joins such chains such as Nike, Everlane, Apple and Abercrombie & Fitch in closing its doors.

24 Hour Fitness announced it is temporarily closing all its gyms.

Effect on sports grows

The Kentucky Derby is being postponed to September 5, according to a report in the Courier-Journal of Louisville, citing unidentified sources close to the race. A formal announcement by the racetrack will be made Tuesday.

The NFL says it will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It will still be televised, but the format may be modified.

Major League Baseball has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest.

NHL players have been told they can return home and self-isolate there until the end of March while hockey is on hold.

NASCAR suspended its season until May. The series plans to return to the track at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on May 9.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials say they are holding off on postponing the Indianapolis 500.

WWE announced Monday that its signature pay-per-view event, WrestleMania, will be held without an audience at the company's training center in Florida on April 5. The event typically sells out stadiums with tens of thousands in attendance.

South Korea extends school closures; may shut down churches

South Korea has further postponed the beginning of the new school year by two weeks to protect students from the spread of the coronavirus.

A South Korean province surrounding Seoul has threatened to shut down nearly 140 churches that have failed to implement preventive measures amid a spread of the coronavirus in the country’s most populous metropolitan region.

Third Australian lawmaker tests positive

A third Australian government lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the planned resumption of Parliament next week following a scheduled two-week break.

New South Wales state Sen. Andrew Bragg said Tuesday that he had suffered flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus after attending a friend’s wedding on March 6. Authorities say at least six wedding guests have contracted the virus.