Want to go shopping in Pennsylvania? Better have a face mask

Starting Sunday night, anyone who wants to go grocery shopping must be wearing a mask, per Gov. Wolf's latest order, and shoppers will notice workers wearing them

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf signed another order to better protect essential employees from COVID-19 this week.

Part of that order impacts the way we all buy our groceries.

Beginning Sunday night at 8, anyone who wants to go grocery shopping must be wearing a mask, per the governor's latest order.

And shoppers will notice workers wearing one as well.

It’s not the first change at stores, and it might not be the last one, either. The way we shop has certainly changed, thanks to the invisible enemy known as COVID-19.

At Oregon Dairy in Lancaster County, the rules say to stay "one cow " (six feet) apart for social distancing, carts are being wiped down, and plastic shields protect cashiers at their registers. Masks of all shapes and colors are being worn and sold by cashiers.

“We’ve been wearing masks, gosh I mean, I think two weeks now pretty much for all our employees, and we made that mandatory for vendors last week,” explained Jon Hurst, a manager at Oregon Dairy.

Even Buttercup, the business’s mascot, is setting a good example for customers. For now, shoppers wear face coverings by their own choice, but as of Sunday night, they no longer have a say in the matter, if they want to go inside the store.

“It feels good,” said Dan Sauder, an assistant meat manager.

Sauder says it’s yet another protection.

“We have an older clientele that come in and and shop because we have Landis Homes out back and quite a few other retirement places around us… so they are concerned about their health, and we are concerned about our customers as well,” explained Sauder.

The order directs businesses to provide masks for their workers and requires employees to wear one, except during breaks. Customers must do the same or they could be denied entry, unless they cannot wear one because of a medical condition. While it could make for a tough conversation, it’s one managers at Oregon Dairy say they are prepared to have.

“They are tough conversations, but people, you know, people are starting to get it and get its our reality, you know, but overall, our customers have been very receptive to it, and they understand it's for our safety and and their own,” added Hurst.

People could also notice more businesses limiting the amount of people inside their establishments.