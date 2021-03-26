Walmart to host community vaccine clinic in York

The clinic will be open Mondays and Tuesdays for three weeks, beginning March 29, at the Church of the Open Door, 4075 E. Market St.

Walmart announced Friday it will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Church of the Open Door in York, beginning Monday.

The clinic will be open Mondays and Tuesdays for the next three weeks, Walmart said.

The Church of the Open Door is located at 4075 E. Market St.

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment via 1-800-753-8827, option 1, making it convenient to get vaccinated while vaccine supplies last, Walmart said.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Pennsylvania which can be found at health.pa.gov.

Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.

Walmart anticipates these events will continue over the next several weeks as allocation allows.

Walmart said it is holding vaccine events in locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable, as well as operational capabilities.

Demographic information, local health needs, staffing, and medically underserved data were used to identify initial locations where the company thinks it can make the greatest impact in increasing vaccine access, Walmart said.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines – first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Walmart said it is partnering with CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in 35 participating states, Puerto Rico and District of Colombia.

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines.

In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.