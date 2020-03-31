Walmart announces additional COVID-19 measures to protect workers' health and safety

The retail store chain said Tuesday it will begin monitoring workers' temperatures with infrared thermometers and sending gloves and masks to stores.

Walmart announced on Tuesday it is initiating a series of additional measures to help ensure the health and safety of its associates during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a post on Walmart's website, John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart, and Kath McLay, president and CEO of Sam's Club, said the company is already following and communicating recommended safety guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has made "significant operational changes" in its stores, like closing overnight for cleaning, installing sneeze guards and checkout lanes and pharmacy windows, wiping and spraying carts, and putting up signage reminding workers and customers to maintain social distance.

The additional measure announced Tuesday include:

Temperature Checks : Walmart will begin sending infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs and distribution centers. It will take up to three weeks for thermometers to arrive. Once thermometers are there, Walmart will begin taking the temperature of its associates as they report to work.

: Walmart will begin sending infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs and distribution centers. Once thermometers are there, Walmart will begin taking the temperature of its associates as they report to work. 6-20-100 Guidance: Walmart is sharing its new guidance with associates to encourage healthy behaviors. 6 feet – amount of space between people to maintain social distancing 20 seconds – length of time required to wash hands with soap and water 100 degrees – if temperature is 100 degrees or higher, that person should stay home

Walmart is sharing its new guidance with associates to encourage healthy behaviors. Masks and Gloves: Walmart is sending masks and gloves to all its stores, clubs and distribution centers. The masks will arrive in 1-2 weeks. Once there, any associate that wishes to use them can do so.