Wall Street halts stock trading for second time in a week after market plunge

Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures fell about 3% within an hour following Wednesday night's Oval Office address.

U.S stocks fell sharply once again Thursday, triggering a circuit breaker trading half for the second time in a week. Trading was halted for 15 minutes and resumed at 9:50 a.m. EDT.

The Dow Jones industrials were down 8% after trading reopened.

The S&P 500 fell 7% shortly after the opening bell, triggering an automatic trading halt. Once trading resumes, if the S&P's decline expands to 13%, trading will once again be suspended for 15 minutes. If the drop eventually reaches 20%, trading will stop for the day.

Before Monday, the circuit breakers instituted after the market crash of 1987 had only been triggered once, back in 1997.

The rout came after President Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered few new measures to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares tumbled in Europe and Asia after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and the Dow Jones entered bear market territory Wednesday.

Thailand's exchange halted trading for a half-hour after the benchmark hit its 10% limit down. Benchmarks in Paris, London and Frankfurt all opened more than 5% lower.

Trump on Wednesday announced actions designed to ease the economic cost of the outbreak including unspecified aid for workers impacted by the virus, a deferment of tax payments for some individuals and businesses and low-interest loans for small businesses. He also announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe starting Friday night, with exceptions for Americans and for travel from the United Kingdom.

Futures for the S&P 500 moved from a loss of 0.4% just before Trump spoke from the Oval Office at 9 p.m. EST to a loss of 3.3% an hour later. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were showing a drop of 3.5%.

But within that same hour came two more stunning pieces of news related to the virus. Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had contracted the virus, and the NBA announced it would suspend its season after a player tested positive.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dived in Thursday morning trading. Benchmarks in Australia, South Korea and China are also falling.

As the U.S. deals with both the health and economic fallouts from the virus, it's important to separate facts from fear. World Health Organization officials said Monday that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.