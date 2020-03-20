Viewer Q&A: Essential vs. Non-Essential

You asked questions, we got you answers about what and why businesses fall under non-essential status and what you can do in the meantime

As Governor Wolf's orders go into effect about non-essential businesses closing, you had questions about what and why certain businesses fall into their categories and what you can do in the meantime. We did the best to get you answers in this ever-evolving situation.

Are landscapers and property managers considered essential or non-essential?

For this, I reached out to a couple independently contracted landscapers. They, too, were unclear about where they fell on the essential/non-essential list. However, most if not all of their suppliers are or will be closing by the weekend with the governor's order. It also appears they should fall under the civil engineering - land subdivision section of the governor's list, which falls under non-essential. Either way, it appears many landscapers and property managers, barring emergency circumstances with for those who fall under landlord property managers, will be closed.

2. If a parent whose children are staying home still have to go to work, what are they supposed to do with their children?

Day cares fall under non-essential businesses. Some businesses have reportedly allowed children to come to work with their parents. Others who have day care within the building as a service to employees may have an option. You will need to contact your employer. However, independent day cares do clearly fall under the non-essential list.

3. I saw those who prepare income taxes are ordered to close. I hope they [the government] remembers that when half of people don't pay their taxes.

The income tax deadline has been extended to July 15th. You can also apply for a six-month waiver before April 15th.

4. If we get snow as predicted, can the independent contractors plow?

For this, I reached out to PennDOT who deferred me to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. They responded, saying, "It's important to remember that these closures are for non-life sustaining brick-and-mortar operations. Further, we’re continually reviewing the list of life-sustaining businesses to ensure that essential services are being provided to the public during this crisis. Businesses, which are listed for closure but believe that they could help mitigate this crisis by providing a life sustaining service, will be given an opportunity to apply for a waiver."

Long story short, it appears that independent contractors needed to plow for snow, could be granted the ability to do so. For more information, contact the Department of Community and Economic Development via email, or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH and select option 1.

5. If payroll services are closed, will companies that are open but use such services pay their employees?

For this, we again contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Labor. The Department of Community and Economic Development responded saying, in regard to all questions pertaining to life-sustaining and non-life sustaining businesses, these closures are for non-life sustaining physical operations. Any business that can continue to conduct virtual or telework operations through employees working at their homes is encouraged to do so."

Payroll service companies, therefore, could fall under the ability to telework. However, for confirmation, you should reach out to your individual company's human relations department for more information.

6. If a sales place is headquartered outside of the state and they only have a satellite office, do they have to close?