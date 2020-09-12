VERIFY: Can employers force their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Attorneys say it is legal to

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the COVID-19 vaccine getting closer to emergency approval, many people are wondering if they will be forced to get it by their employer, and if that's even legal.

FDA advisors are meeting Thursday to discuss emergency authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine, which means approval could come within a few days.

QUESTION:

Can employers force their employees to get vaccinated?

ANSWER:

Yes.

SOURCES:

Rick Bloomingale, President of PA AFL-CIO

Marc Scaringi, Firm Manager of Scaringi Law

Solomon Krevsky, Partner at Krevsky Bowser Law

PROCESS:

It is absolutely legal for an employer to mandate that the employees take a flu shot, or an H1N1 shot, or in this case a COVID vaccine," Solomon said. "Whether an employer should do it or not, are issues that each work place is going to have to sort out."

There are some exceptions, including religious and health reasons.

"If the employee can prove that he or she has a disability then the employer is required to consider and make a reasonable accommodation if the employer can do so in such a way that does not cause an undue burden on the employer," Scaringi said.

The other question becomes, will employers enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate?

The AFL-CIO believes they should. Bloomingdale points to moral obligations and OSHA mandating a safe work place.