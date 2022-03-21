York City Collaborative COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to close on March 29

The clinic, a partnership between Family First Health, WellSpan Health, and the York City Bureau of Health, has administered more than 7,500 COVID-19 vaccines.

YORK, Pa. — Note: The video is from March 15.

Family First Health announced Monday that it is closing the York City Collaborative Clinic, which has provided more than 7,500 COVID-19 vaccines to the community in partnership with WellSpan Health and the York City Bureau of Health.

The final day of operation for the clinic, located at 116 S. George Street in York, will be March 29, Family First said.

“The York City Collaborative Clinic was successful because the partners agreed and delivered on the vision of equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all residents, thereby impacting the spread of COVID-19 in our community," said Family First Health CEO and President Jenny Englerth. "The clinic offered steady and reliable walk-in or scheduled access to York residents, to all three vaccines – including for the pediatric population – and with Spanish-speaking team members supporting each session."

The clinic will remain open Tuesday's in March from 1 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., with the final date being March 29.

Appointments are available for Moderna and Pfizer second, third, and booster doses (ages 5+) by calling (855) 851-3641.

After March 29, residents should contact their medical providers or local pharmacies to explore available vaccine options.