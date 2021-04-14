Wolf administration: All students at PA colleges and universities should get their COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the semester

Students do not have to be a resident of Pennsylvania to receive the vaccine here, the Wolf administration said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf administration announced Wednesday it is encouraging all students at Pennsylvania colleges and universities to get their COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the spring semester.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education encouraged all institutions of higher education to work with local providers to ensure vaccination opportunities are available before students leave for the summer.

“As students are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage them to find a provider and get vaccinated before they travel back home at the end of the semester,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a press release. “We look forward to higher education institutions connecting with our provider network or the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partners to coordinate vaccination opportunities for their students.”

The DOH vaccine jurisdiction includes 66 counties across Pennsylvania, and everyone over 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine – regardless of occupation, health conditions, residency, or citizenship.

