Wilson College announces scholarship lottery for students vaccinated against COVID-19

All students who provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 will be eligible to win three scholarships in the amount of $5,000, $3,000, or $1,000 to use next spring.

A Franklin County college has come up with a novel way to encourage its students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Wilson College, in Chambersburg, announced it will hold a scholarship lottery drawing for students who are vaccinated against the virus.

Three winning students will receive scholarships in the amounts of $5,000, $3,000, or $1,000 that they can use toward their spring semester education, the school said.

Every vaccinated student will be entered into a random drawing, according to the school.

To be eligible, students must show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18.

“I want to encourage all members of our community to get vaccinated,” Wilson College President Wesley R. Fugate said in a press release. “The data is very clear: those who get the vaccine are less likely to contract the virus, spread the virus, have severe illness, be hospitalized, or die.”

Fugate noted that the Delta variant was “a great deal more contagious than the original strain of the virus.” Because Delta is the dominant variant nationally and locally, we have to redouble our efforts to combat the virus on campus and in the community, he said.