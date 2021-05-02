Why isn't there a centralized list to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania's Dept of Health answered questions over why there isn't a centralized list for vaccinations and when Phase 1B could begin

Pennsylvania's Department of Health weighed in on questions Friday over why the state has not yet set up a standardized process, or list, to sign up for a COVID-19 shot as confusion and frustration continues among many people anxious for the vaccine.

Right now, the state has provided a website to take an eligibility quiz and to navigate a map with multiple blue dots indicating providers that may have shots available. However, many people have expressed frustration in trying to find a provider that has appointments available and the time it takes to wade through each individual provider's sign up process only to at times be denied any available time slots for a vaccine.

Why doesn't Pennsylvania have a centralized vaccination registration list?

Pennsylvania's Department of Health was asked Friday why it has not yet worked towards setting up a centralized vaccination registration that would allow people to sign up for a wait list in one location, rather than having to search through multiple providers for the vaccine. Because there is not a centralized registration, many people have signed up for multiple waiting lists.

“Definitely we’ve heard some of those frustrations ourselves again I think the issue here is limited supply 12:35 we continue to work with that and continue to work with our partners in the federal government and our partners in the federal government to help mitigate that as we do that we just ask folks again to stay patient 44 to make sure they keep that second dose appointment 12:47 and just stay aware as we move forward. And again wear your mask wash up and practice social distancing

Will Pennsylvania hold mass vaccination clinics?

Pennsylvania's Dept. of Health said Friday that PEMA is currently considering a mass vaccination clinic strategy and is working through planning to implement it.

When asked how other states have been able to hold mass vaccination clinics but not Pennsylvania Mauldin noted "every state is different" as far as geography, population and needs.

But when pressed further to be specific on what was holding up the process, Mauldin noted "it is the limited supply" of vaccine.

Second Doses of the Vaccine

The PA Dept. of Health is now telling vaccine providers not to hold back second doses of the vaccine for patients.