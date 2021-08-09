Experts with the CDC are recommending a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are immunocompromised or have other health issues.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Right now, those who are immunocompromised or have other health issues are first in line to get their third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are recommending a third vaccine for patients who are immunocompromised, who may not have responded well to the first two doses," said Dr. Eric Young.

Dr. Young is an infectious disease physician with Lehigh Valley Health Network. He says when it comes to those eligible to get the third dose, it's best to wait a month until after you are fully vaccinated to get it, staying with the same vaccine you got your previous shots with.

Currently, Johnson and Johnson does not yet have an extra dose recommended.

So, what's the difference between the third dose and a booster shot. It's a difference in eligibility and timing.

The booster dose, which should be available in late September, is for anyone who is fully vaccinated.

"That is the true booster dose that is supposed to be again eight months after the second shot for people who are fully immunocompetent who is believed to have had a full response to the vaccine," Dr. Young said.

Lehigh Valley Health Network says regardless of either shot, people should get vaccinated.

"Nothing is more important than getting the initial vaccine series," Dr. Young said. "Whether it's a single Johnson and Johnson vaccine or whether it is the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people who have not yet been fully vaccinated for whatever reason, I would strongly recommend reconsidering."