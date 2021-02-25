What would you want to ask a doctor about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get answers here

FOX43 took your questions to an infectious disease expert to get answers on the COVID-19 vaccine

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What questions do you have about the COVID-19 vaccination?

FOX43 is getting answers for you from infectious disease expert Dr. Patrick Gavigan at Penn State Health.

Which vaccine is better?

"Essentially I would consider these both equivalent and right now we're talking about the Moderna and Pfizer one which are really the only ones you can get currently although the Johnson & Johnson one was kind of approved by the EUA (emergency use authorization," said Dr. Gavigan. "Between the Moderna and the Pfizer one I would consider them equivalent. Whichever one you can get you should go ahead and get. Really these studies didn't compare the two vaccines so you know the 95% in the Pfizer vs the 94% that difference is you know is very much negligible."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown to be 66% effective. Medical experts also note it was tested and approved after variants of the coronavirus had come out.

Can you mix different COVID-19 vaccines?

"No, so whatever one you get to start whether it's Pfizer or Moderna you should get that same one for the second dose as well," said Gavigan.

Why do Pfizer and Moderna require two doses and can you skip or delay the second dose?

"Right now no. All the data we have in terms of effectiveness comes with two doses and the thought is with that second dose of the vaccine is it kind of provides a booster to your immune system and antibody levels so it really increases the level of protection that you have after that second dose," he said.

Is the vaccine cold when it goes into your arm?

"I hadn't heard that one. When I got it it was not cold," he said. "I haven't heard that from anyone else but ah in my personal experience and in the anecdotal experience that I've had it hasn't been cold," he said.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require specialized refrigeration due to 'ultra cold' requirements for the vaccine.

Is it okay to socialize after getting the vaccine?

"You should really still try to follow all the social distancing guidelines that have been in place. We don't know super well how good these vaccines are at preventing infection. So, all of these approval studies looked more at symptomatic disease. So, we don't have a great feel on how they work in terms of interrupting transmission yet. So, with the numbers high like they are now even after being vaccinated you should still follow the usual social distancing guidelines," he said.

Does the vaccine have a microchip?

"No, none of them have microchips- the Pfizer, the Moderna. None of the other vaccines you can get have microchips," he said.

Was the vaccine too rushed and should I be scared of getting it?