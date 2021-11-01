"We all need to do better": PA Secretary of Health talks about problems slowing 'Operation Warp Speed'

PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine admits the federal vaccination rollout has missed its goal for the end of 2020. But, she said it is improving in 2021.

"We all need to do better," said Dr. Rachel Levine about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The federal government had set a goal to reach 20 million vaccinations by the end of December 2020. However, it missed that goal with only 5,919,418 administered as of January 8th and 6,688,231 administered as of January 11th, per the CDC.

What's to blame?

When asked who and what was to blame for the slow rollout of the vaccine Dr. Levine said "I'm not really blaming anyone" as she added she is only working to provide explanations. However, she did acknowledge the state receives fluctuating amounts of dosages from the federal government, changing delivery dates, and 24-48 delays in reports over how many doses have been delivered and administered.

"I think that we would like to work with them (the federal government) to have more advanced notice botha bout exactly how much vaccine that we will get from week to week but exactly also when they plan to distribute that. So, I think that both the state government as well as the hospitals themselves would like some more advanced notice about that distribution. But it is up to 'Operation Warp Speed' to do that," said Dr. Levine.

As for direct criticism of the federal government's 'Operation Warp Speed,' Levine said "the only criticism might be is some of the messaging that came out of the federal government about their, what I think are unrealistic expectations of...20 million by New Years. Which, I think was not going to be, not going to be done," said Levine.

Levine added that she believes it is a misconception that thousands of doses are just 'sitting' unused in the state, pointing again to the delays in reporting when doses are received and given.