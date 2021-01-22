'Vicious cycle': People eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine left frustrated in trying to find the shot

65-year-old Kenneth Hartenstine said he's spent days trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine only to be left in a 'vicious' cycle of phone calls & rejection

Kenneth Hartenstine turned 65 in December, just in time to be among one of the first groups of people in Pennsylvania eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, he never dreamed that trying to get a vaccine for him and his wife would take 'days' of searching through websites and hours of phone calls with no success to show for it.

"If we just say an 8 hour day, probably 6 and a half hours of the day have been spent on tracking down and running down vaccines and the method of how to get a vaccine," said Hartenstine.

Earlier this week Pennsylvania officially opened COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65 and people 16-64 with chronic illnesses. The state then launched a map to direct people to places where they could find providers. But, Hartenstine said multiple of the locations indicated on that map don't actually have doses that they are either willing or able to share. Therefore Hartenstine said he and others have been left in a never ending 'vicious' cycle with no vaccine to show for it.

"I'm not as frustrated for me as I am for my wife," said Hartenstine as he told FOX43 his wife suffered a near death experience in 2016 and even the common cold poses a threat to her health.

"We need those extra shields of protection for her so that she can at least try to live a normal life," he said.

The PA Department of Health told FOX43 the map of providers garnered 12 million hits in the first day it was posted, "so it is clear that many Pennsylvanians are eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Unfortunately, we do not have enough vaccine for everyone who wants it right now, but we will have more in the future."

It added "we have been working with vaccine providers over the past couple of weeks in regard to enrolling providers, allocation of vaccine, placing them on our public facing map, and with regular updates." However they note as the people eligible to get vaccinated has expanded the allotment of vaccine doses Pennsylvania is receiving from the federal government has not.

Harder to get than tickets to a rock concert. Watch as one man explains his 'frustration' in trying to find a place that will actually give out the COVID-19 vaccine. Why he says it's keeping people 65 & up in a 'vicious cycle' @fox43 #covidvaccine https://t.co/19ccNSkfIM pic.twitter.com/P0oLTB29wy — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) January 22, 2021

Hartenstine said he called the Governor's office, where he also waited on hold for more than 20 minutes before the automated system hung up on him. When he did finally reach someone at the Governor's office, he said he was directed back to the PA Department of Health. He then reached out to US Senators and other lawmakers. He said he has called pharmacies, doctors offices, and hospitals who once again forwarded him back to the PA Dept. Of Health's website.

"I said so let me tell you in case you don't know, what you've just done is put me in a never ending loop," he said as he described just one phone call he made and how his questions just continued to be passed on to different people.

As for if he's found any provider that even has the vaccine yet, he said "no, I haven't found anyone that has it yet. Well, I'll take that back. I have found people who have it. I have not found people who are willing to give it up"

Hartenstine said several locations that do have the vaccine have told him they still have not finished vaccinating health care workers. He said he understands the need to vaccinate health care workers, but he believes those workers also need to be prioritized so that people over 65 with serious health conditions can get the vaccines right away.

Trying for days to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania. Making calls, emails, checking websites. @FOX43 at 4 & 5- just how difficult it's been for some people to even find a place that will give them the shot. #COVID19Vaccination #covid19 https://t.co/pBVIje7Jzb pic.twitter.com/q3Knv9sqii — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) January 22, 2021

"It puts me back in the days when I was young and it was the 60's rock group. You're on the phone and trying to get tickets and you've got to sit there and wait to hit that last number and push it right at 8 o'clock so you can at least get in to get a chance and I feel with the situation my wife is in the most important thing is to get her one. And, the frustration level that I can't find the support I need to get her what she needs that's why I'm here," he said.

Read the full statement from the PA Department of Health

We are working with vaccine providers to help temper public expectations. There were more than 12 million hits to the map of providers we posted yesterday, so it is clear that many Pennsylvanians are eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Unfortunately, we do not have enough vaccine for everyone who wants it right now, but we will have more in the future.

We have been working with vaccine providers over the past couple of weeks in regard to enrolling providers, allocation of vaccine, placing them on our public facing map, and with regular updates. After last week’s announcement by then-HHS Secretary Azar we indicated that the department was looking to formalize the recommendation to move those 65 and older and those who are high risk to Phase 1A. We try to give as much notice as possible when changes are coming.

As we said in yesterday’s announcement, it is important to note that while the number of people eligible to get vaccinated is expanding (now approximately 3.5 million Pennsylvanians are is Phase 1A), the allotment of vaccine doses that Pennsylvania is receiving from the federal government is not increasing at this time.

We are asking Pennsylvanians to be patient. This is a global pandemic and vaccine manufacturers are working to provide doses across the globe.

Pennsylvania is asking the federal government for the maximum allotment of vaccine available and we are receiving a steady flow of approximately 140,000 doses per week which is shipped directly from the manufacturers to the local vaccine providers. The Commonwealth does not have a vaccine stockpile.

While we wait for more vaccine to be made available to Pennsylvania it is so important to remind your readers to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and download the COVID Alert mobile app to your smart phone.

Vaccinations through Jan. 20:

• 543,329 doses administered

• 454,879 people received vaccine

o There are 366,429 people who have received one dose (partially covered).

o There are 88,450 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

 The math results in 543,329 doses administered.

You can track the number of people vaccinated by county using the Vaccine Dashboard on this page of our website: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Cases.aspx

Second doses:

Vaccine providers should be scheduling appointments for second doses at the time an individual receives the first dose. If someone is due for a second dose they will be able to get it. If they don’t already have an appointment they should keep contacting the provider until they get an appointment. They do not need to be concerned if the appointment for the second dose is more than 21 or 28 days beyond the first dose; 21 and 28 days are the minimum recommended time between doses."