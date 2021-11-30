Gov. Wolf says urging vaccine shots is his containment strategy

Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday there is no cause for panic, noting that no cases of the omicron variant have been discovered in the United States.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 29.

Gov. Tom Wolf is urging people to get vaccinated and suggests he isn't considering additional containment measures as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads overseas.

Wolf said Tuesday there is no cause for panic, noting that no cases of the omicron variant have been discovered in the United States.

He says the vaccine is still his strategy, and that it seems to be working. Infections, hospitalizations and intensive-care unit cases are rising in Pennsylvania and many other states.