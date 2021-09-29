Vaccinations on the rise: 3 things that are pushing Americans to finally get a shot

The new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows more people, especially minorities, are getting vaccinated.

YORK, Pa. — According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, surging Delta variant cases, hospitalizations, and the deaths of friends and family due to COVID-19 are the biggest drivers of the recent surge in vaccination rates

The survey asked 1,500 U.S. adults why they decided to get vaccinated and found that the Delta variant was the push many needed to finally roll up their sleeves.

Today, White House COVID-⁠19 response coordinator, Jeff Zients, praised President Biden's vaccination push as a major factor in the increase.

“New data from the KFF shows that president Biden's strategy and our focus on advancing equity have made a huge difference...in closing gaps," he said.

Notable as well is the sharp increase the study shows in minority vaccinations. The latest data shows that 73% of Hispanic adults and 70% of Black adults have at least one shot.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the president’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force discussed the importance of bridging the vaccine equity gap.

“Back in May...this very same survey showed that only 56% of Black adults and 57% of Hispanic adults were vaccinated….there were many reasons for this gap, including barriers to vaccine access," she said. "Those (new) numbers that you noted, Jeff…that’s the result of intentional work to address those barriers, to address those concerns.”