"Vaccinate the unvaccinated": That's what health experts say needs to be done to stop the spread of the Delta variant

Health Experts at Johns Hopkins University say boosters shots are not the solution to stop the spread of Covid-19.

BALTIMORE — “What really is going to control the delta variant is vaccinating the unvaccinated, not boosters," said Anna Durbin, an Associate Professor at the John Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“For the vast majority of Americans, a booster shot is not indicated," Durbin said. "That doesn’t mean that we won’t see as more data come in that there may be populations in the United States, particularly the elderly for instance who may require a booster, but we really need to see that and the decision to get boosters needs to be data driven."

Dan Salmon, a Professor at Johns Hopkins, says the only way to stop the spread of the delta variant is to get people vaccinated.

He believes there needs to be more incentives from businesses and states in order to have more vaccine acceptance.

“What I think we need to do is encourage and see businesses require vaccination for the patrons and see states facilitate a way to verify vaccines in a way which is equitable and it's unlikely to lead to fraud and abuse," said Salmon.

But what about vaccine mandates? Do they believe mandates to be effective?

“Mandates have a long history of being effective and strong support from a legal perspective, and on what we still need to be cautious is that pragmatically it does more good than harm," said Salmon. "And we have to be careful not to polarize or further polarize and already polarized environment."