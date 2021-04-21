UPMC announces it has COVID-19 vaccines available at clinics across Central PA

With everyone 16 years of age and older now eligible to be vaccinated in Pennsylvania, community members can now schedule a vaccine appointment at Vaccine.UPMC.com.

UPMC announced Wednesday that it has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at clinics across Central Pennsylvania.

"UPMC is committed to delivering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, which is a critical step in controlling the pandemic and saving lives," the healthcare system said in a press release. "With everyone 16 years of age and older now eligible to be vaccinated in Pennsylvania, community members can now schedule a vaccine appointment without any delay directly at Vaccine.UPMC.com."

Visitors to the website can click "Schedule My Vaccine" and view all the UPMC vaccination locations under the "Central PA" tab. They can then access appointment dates and times to instantly claim a spot to schedule their vaccination, UPMC said.

Those who have limited access to online services, or need assistance scheduling a vaccine appointment over the phone, can call 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

UPMC urges those who can use the online method to schedule appointments to do so, in order to keep the phoneline open to those who need it most.