The battle over vaccine mandates brews, as health experts tout vaccine safety and efficacy

Today's "Medical Freedom Rally" saw hundreds gather together, as some Pennsylvanians fear future vaccine mandates.

A battle over vaccine mandates is brewing in Harrisburg, as Republican Senator Doug Mastriano rallied hundreds of supporters today at a "Medical Freedom Rally" on the steps of the capitol building.

The event, which featured several speakers, specifically highlighted two bills sponsored by Senator Mastriano. The first, Senate Bill 471 prohibiting mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of Pennsylvania residents by the Commonwealth, political subdivisions or as a condition of employment. The second, Senate Bill 885 ensuring unemployment compensation for unvaccinated workers.

"We're Americans. We're all about freedom of choice," Sen. Mastriano said to a crowd of supporters today.

This flood of mandate vitriol comes as businesses across the nation prepare for the potential of president Biden’s "vaccine – or test" mandate.

Pennsylvanians, like Linda Chronsiter, say while they are no longer working, they are concerned about the potential mandates and felt today's rally was a chance to “stand up for our freedom...right now the federal government is acting like God - dictating to us beyond the rights we’ve been given.”

Nurse Lori Bernoudy, who attended the rally, said she may lose her job because of her vaccine beliefs, but noted she's still not convinced.

“There should be no vaccine mandates...I want to see medical professionals' eyes open to the real truth.”

The real truth, however, may look different to the "20-30% of Americans who are still unvaccinated," according to infectious disease expert at UPMC Dr. John Goldman.

"We have given this vaccine something like 450 million times in the U.S. – the vaccine is very safe and very effective."

Dr. Goldman noted that with the continuous spread of misinformation, there are major consequences that could come from such a large percentage of people refusing and mistrusting the vaccine.